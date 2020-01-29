CMS loosens restrictions on next-gen sequencing in coverage memo update

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has significantly relaxed the national restrictions on coverage of next-generation sequencing for cancer, affirming that early-stage breast and ovarian cancer patients will be covered. However, Medicare administrative contractors can cover tests that have not been reviewed by the FDA, a move that should also significantly boost utilization for makers of next-generation sequencing systems in clinical labs.