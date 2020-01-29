GI Dynamics enrolls first patient in pivotal Endobarrier trial

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
GI Dynamics Inc.’s U.S. IDE trial of Endobarrier, which is designed for patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and obesity, is now underway with the first patient enrollment at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, Mich. The FDA approved the pivotal STEP-1 clinical trial in August 2019 to evaluate the Endobarrier as a barrier between the small intestine and food to reduce calorie intake.