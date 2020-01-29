BioWorld - Wednesday, January 29, 2020

GI Dynamics enrolls first patient in pivotal Endobarrier trial

January 28, 2020
By Meg Bryant
GI Dynamics Inc.’s U.S. IDE trial of Endobarrier, which is designed for patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and obesity, is now underway with the first patient enrollment at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, Mich. The FDA approved the pivotal STEP-1 clinical trial in August 2019 to evaluate the Endobarrier as a barrier between the small intestine and food to reduce calorie intake.
