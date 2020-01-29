BioWorld - Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Sequana raises €19M for U.S. and European Alfapump trials

January 28, 2020
By Nuala Moran
LONDON – Sequana Medical NV has raised €19 million (US$21 million) in a private placing to fund continuation of the U.S. pivotal trial of its Alfapump in treating ascites due to cirrhosis of the liver and a European trial of the device in heart failure patients who have stopped responding to diuretics.
