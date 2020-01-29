Hong Kong researchers develop coronavirus vaccine

HONG KONG – As drug developers are racing to find a cure for the new coronavirus, researchers in Hong Kong claim to have made major headway in the development of a vaccine for the virus that has so far killed 132. Yuen Kwok-yung, the chair of infectious diseases at the University of Hong Kong’s (HKU) department of microbiology, said in a press briefing at Hong Kong’s Queen Mary Hospital that his team had successfully isolated the novel virus from the first imported case in Hong Kong. But he said the vaccine still needs months to be tested on animals and an additional year for human trials before it is fit for use. The vaccine is based on a nasal spray influence vaccine invented by Yuen, a severe acute respiratory syndrome expert, and his team.

Derm drug developer Timber seeks public listing in Biopharmx merger

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a privately held dermatology specialist, is poised to take over Biopharmx Corp.'s NYSE listing through a new reverse merger deal including no less than $20 million in financing for the combined venture. Survivor Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., led by the LLC's officers and directors, would advance two midstage candidates and one preclinical asset for rare and orphan dermatological disease, such as congenital ichthyosis, facial angiofibromas and scleroderma. Biopharmx shares (NYSE:BPMX), fell 30.2% to 56 cents by midday.

HF space hot as Bayer, Merck post phase III victory; Cytokinetics busy, too

The November phase III win by Bayer AG and Merck & Co. Inc. with vericiguat in heart failure (HF) took some by surprise and boosted the guanylate cyclase stimulator’s odds in a new way. In a study called Victoria, the once-daily drug met its primary efficacy endpoint in patients suffering from worsening chronic HF with reduced ejection fraction. The drug had failed to meet its primary biomarker endpoint in a phase II trial, so expectations for the phase III effort were low. And the companies allowed patients to enroll even if they were taking background standard of care therapy, including Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan, Novartis AG), which suggests a possible combination approach if further data pan out. Meanwhile, other players in the space include Cytokinetics Inc., with cardiac myosin activator omecamtiv mecarbil in a phase III experiment. The drug is partnered with Amgen Inc. and Les Laboratoires Servier SAS.

Stress, identity crises part of growing up – for organoids

When developmental neurobiologist Arnold Kriegstein talks about his work, it sounds for all the world like he is talking about teenagers. They are stressed. Their identity is mixed up. But putting them in a good environment is helpful to their development. Kriegstein, though, was describing brain organoids. In the Jan. 29, 2020, issue of Nature, he and his colleagues reported that cells from more than three dozen individual organoids, generated from four different starting cell lines by any of three different protocols, universally showed gene expression patterns indicative of cellular stress.

Agex looks west to expand into Japan

In its first step into Japan, Agex Therapeutics Inc., of Alameda, Calif., is embarking upon a research collaboration with an unnamed Japanese biopharma company to evaluate the expression of its platform on induced pluripotent stem cells and to understand the ability of those modified cells to avoid immune responses. No financial details were disclosed. Agex’s regenerative medicine-based platform is HLA-G gene-based and engineers hypoimmunogenic, or universal, cells. The defined, allogeneic, off-the-shelf pluripotent stem cell-derived young cells are designed to target a variety of diseases. The company has two preclinical programs in progress, one for studying tissue ischemia and the other in type 2 diabetes. Agex stock (NYSE:AGE) remained relatively flat at midday Wednesday, down about 3%.

Also in the news

