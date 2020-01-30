BioWorld - Thursday, January 30, 2020
‘Confused and disorganized’

Stress, identity crises part of growing up – for organoids

January 29, 2020
By Anette Breindl
When developmental neurobiologist Arnold Kriegstein talks about his work, it sounds for all the world like he is talking about the brains of teenagers. They are stressed. Their identity is mixed up. But putting them in a good environment is helpful to their development. Kriegstein, though, was describing brain organoids.
