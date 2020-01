Presto, Entresto: Win by Bayer, Merck with vericiguat could set up combo ploy in HF as Cytokinetics advances

Bayer AG and Merck & Co. Inc. took Wall Street by surprise in November with their phase III success testing vericiguat in heart failure (HF), such that the guanylate cyclase stimulator’s odds not only have improved significantly but also in a different way than imagined before.