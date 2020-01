Genomictree’s U.S. branch attracts $30.8M for cancer diagnostics kits clinical study

HONG KONG – South Korea’s Genomictree Co. Ltd. has said its U.S. branch, Promis Diagnostics Inc., based in Pasadena, Calif., gained $30.8 million in funds this month. The Daejeon-based company has secured $40.8 million for its U.S. subsidiary since founding it in August 2019.