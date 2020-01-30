EU greenlights Abbott’s transcatheter mitral valve replacement device

Abbott Laboratories has received CE mark approval for its Tendyne transcatheter mitral valve implantation system, the first such device approved for use in Europe. The system is intended for patients with leaky mitral valves that are beyond repair and those at high risk for open heart surgery.

In China, the race is on to develop, approve test kits for coronavirus

BEIJING – Chinese regulators are speeding up to approve more test kits for the deadly coronavirus that already has killed 170 people and infected more than 7,700 globally. Companies also are working around the clock to develop better products and maintain supplies.

Orpyx unveils sensory insoles to better predict dangerous diabetic foot ulcers

TORONTO – A sensory insole system launched by Calgary, Alberta-based Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc. could help extend the lives of patients with potentially fatal diabetic foot ulcers (DFU). The five-year mortality rate for DFUs is almost 50% higher than leukemia, colon cancer, and breast cancer and occurs in patients with diabetes who can no longer sense tissue damage in their feet because of poor blood circulation and loss of sensation. The Orpyx SI sensory insole system monitors foot pressures and provides real-time audiovisual alerts to patients so they can react quickly to first signs of the condition.

Researchers use AI to identify longitudinal, blood-based neurodegenerative biomarkers

Early detection of neurodegenerative disease even before symptoms emerge is the ideal when it comes to trying to treat or prevent progression. But that has remained difficult, since brain tissue that isn’t available until after death is typically the most definitive. But now, researchers have used an AI algorithm to identify genetic expression data over time and correlate them in blood and post-mortem brain tissue samples from subjects with Alzheimer’s or Huntington’s disease. Interestingly, they found that the blood test detected 85% to 90% of the same top predictive molecular pathways that the test of post-mortem brain tissue did. That means there was a close similarity between molecular alterations in the brain and those detectable in the peripheral body. These results were published in the Jan. 28, 2020, issue of Brain.

White Fund secures $22M to finance promising med-tech projects

PARIS – White Fund SA, of Lièges, Belgium, secured $22 million for early stage financing of Belgian med-tech companies. “Our shareholders are investing in a specialized fund [that], beyond financial returns, [creates] expectations in terms of supporting the strong med-tech ecosystem in Belgium and advantages in terms of job creation,” Benoît Fellin, investment manager at Noshaq SA, manager of the White Fund, told BioWorld.

Also in the news

