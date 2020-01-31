BioWorld - Friday, January 31, 2020

Follow-on offerings of biopharma companies in January 2020

January 31, 2020
Follow-ons completed by biopharma companies, including: Adaptimmune, Albireo, Alector, Apellis, Applied, Aptinyx, Autolus, Biohaven, Blueprint Medicines, Catabasis, Concert, DBV, Denali, Heat Biologics, Hutchison China Meditech, Immunogen, Intelgenx, Intra-Cellular, Matinas, Mirati, Mirum, Nanoviricides, Osmotica, Trillium, Xenon, Zai Lab, Zymeworks.
