Brexit day arrives; industry continues to face lack of clarity as transition period begins

LONDON – Brexit finally becomes a reality at midnight central European time on Jan. 31, but for the life sciences industry uncertainty continues, as the U.K. enters an 11-month transition phase during which the terms of its future relationship with the EU must be negotiated. After almost four years of working to secure the objectives of maximum alignment in medicines regulation, continued participation in the EMA, access to EU research programs and the ability to recruit staff from Europe, the U.K. Bioindustry Association and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry now need to redouble their lobbying efforts. And while nothing will change during the transition period, companies will need to prepare for – as yet unspecified – new trading arrangements that will come into effect at the beginning of 2021.

Trikafta leads the charge for Vertex’s strong 2019

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. brought in $4.16 billion in product revenues in 2019, bolstered in large part by the late October approval of Trikafta, earning $420 million in the few weeks that remained in the year. Both those massive numbers pleasantly surprised the Street and many analysts. Trikafta (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), approved by the FDA months ahead of its scheduled PDUFA date, is for treating a vast cystic fibrosis group: patients ages 12 and older with the most common CF-causing mutation. The hefty product revenues, including strong showings by Symdeko/Symkevi, Orkambi and Kalydeco, were part of a 37% increase over 2018. As a further show of strength, Vertex was among the leading index gainers for 2019, as shares ratcheted a 32% increase. At midday, however, the stock (NASDAQ:VRTX) languished, dipping 2.5%.

Handful of players wins upbeat CHMP opinions

The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) rolled out positive views on a raft of prospective drugs. Favored were candidates issuing from Abbvie Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. (partnered with Esperion Therapeutics Inc.), Emergent Biosolutions Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S and Pfizer Inc. After a CHMP opinion, the European Commission usually makes its decision on whether to authorize marketing after 67 days.

#JustSaysInPigs: Cardior’s miR-132 inhibitor brings home the bacon in pig heart failure study

DUBLIN – What looks good in murine models is all too often lost in translation, for a whole host of reasons, and never has any useful effect in patients. That’s not a concern for a group led by Thomas Thum, of the Institute of Molecular and Translational Therapeutic Strategies at Hannover Medical School in Germany, who have just published in Nature Communications the outcome of what is probably the largest ever pig study in heart failure. Their report, which appeared Jan. 31 in a paper, titled “Preclinical development of a miR-132 inhibitor for heart failure treatment,” provides the first conclusive evidence that inhibiting a microRNA species implicated in heart failure has significant effects in a large animal species whose heart resembles the human organ. It also provides a shot of optimism to an ongoing clinical development program at Cardior Pharmaceuticals GmbH, also of Hannover, which is currently testing the same molecule, CDR-132L, in a phase Ib trial in 28 heart failure patients.

China CDC questioned for hiding early human-to-human transmission evidence until NEJM paper sees light

BEIJING – China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention was under fire for allegedly delaying warning that the coronavirus can be transmitted between humans, until after experts from the agency co-published a paper on the subject in The New England Journal of Medicine on Jan 29, 2020.

Gender, racial equity still unmet in biotech, especially in top roles

A survey of nearly 100 biotech companies by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) has found the industry still has important work to do before achieving overall gender parity and racial diversity, especially in executive and board roles. While showing "progress in some areas, we know that as an industry, we can do better," said Helen Torley, chair of BIO’s Workforce Development, Diversity and Inclusion Committee and CEO of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Also in the news

