BioWorld - Friday, January 31, 2020

Edwards shines in fourth quarter as global TAVR sales reach $763M

January 31, 2020
By Liz Hollis
No Comments
Edwards Lifesciences Corp., of Irvine, Calif., reported positive quarterly results Jan. 30, and it was particularly bolstered by strength with transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). CEO Mike Mussallem called out the fourth quarter underlying sales growth of 19%, giving much credit to TAVR.
BioWorld MedTech U.S. Earnings Cardiovascular TAVR

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe