Edwards shines in fourth quarter as global TAVR sales reach $763M

Edwards Lifesciences Corp., of Irvine, Calif., reported positive quarterly results Jan. 30, and it was particularly bolstered by strength with transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). CEO Mike Mussallem called out the fourth quarter underlying sales growth of 19%, giving much credit to TAVR.