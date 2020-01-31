BioWorld MedTech’s Neurology Extra for Jan. 31, 2020

Keeping you up to date on recent developments in neurology, including: Improving memory with noninvasive electrostimulation successfully studied in mice; AI analysis can predict progression of neurodegenerative disease from blood test; Study finds that after stroke, brain drowns in its own fluid; Immune response in brain, spinal cord could offer clues to treating neurological diseases.