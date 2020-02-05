BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for Feb. 5, 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: After a bone injury, shape-shifting cells rush to the rescue; Machine-learning tool identified predictive factors associated with worse patient outcomes after arthroscopic hip surgery; New injection technique may boost spinal cord injury repair efforts; Does tramadol increase hip fracture risk?