Coronavirus: 2019-nCoV ‘somewhere between’ MERS, SARS and flu

The drug screens prompted by the SARS and MERS outbreaks have been useful for quickly identifying drug candidates. But in terms of their epidemiology, “SARS and MERS were different from this coronavirus,” Allison McGeer explained at a Feb. 3 webinar by Evercore ISI. McGeer is professor of laboratory medicine and pathobiology and of public health sciences at the University of Toronto. She has experience with both SARS and seasonal and pandemic influenza, and described 2019-nCov as “somewhere between” other coronaviruses and influenza viruses in its transmission characteristics.

To rein in Rx prices, Congress must do the impossible – seek bipartisan solutions

Touting the efforts his administration already has taken to lower U.S. prescription drug prices, President Donald Trump placed the burden for further action on Congress during his State of the Union address yesterday. “I am calling for bipartisan legislation that achieves the goal of dramatically lowering prescription drug prices,” Trump said. “Get a bill to my desk, and I will sign it into law without delay.” The challenge in his charge was “bipartisan.” Ignoring the president’s stress on that word, House Democrats in the audience immediately began chanting “H.R. 3! H.R. 3!” Passed in the Democratic-controlled House last year on a party-line vote, H.R. 3 mandates direct government take-it-or-leave-it negotiations on specific drug prices, with a cap based on an international index. The Republican-controlled Senate has refused to consider the bill. Meanwhile, the Bipartisan Policy Center today showed a consensus is possible on health care reform, as it rolled out its own holistic recommendations for “disciplining” drug and other health care costs.

Aimmune follows its FDA approval with two new deals

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. wasted no time moving ahead after last week’s FDA approval of Palforzia for peanut allergy, as the Brisbane, Calif.-based company obtained an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize Xencor Inc.’s humanized monoclonal antibody, XmAb-7195, for treating allergic asthma. Aimmune plans to develop the antibody as an adjunctive treatment with Palforzia and other select programs, to treat patients with food allergies. Aimmune will pay $5 million in cash up front to Xencor and $5 million in equity. Xencor could receive up to $385 million in clinical development, regulatory and commercialization milestones. Aimmune also brought in an additional $200 million investment from Nestlé Health Science, which had already chipped in $273 million to Aimmune’s cause. Aimmune stock (NASDAQ:AIMT) nudged 5.5% higher at midday.

Maat Pharma edges toward FMT data readout with $20M series B round

DUBLIN – Maat Pharma SA closed an €18 million (US$19.9 million) series B round to continue development of its standardized, off-the-shelf fecal microbiota transplant (FMT) therapy, MaaT-013. It is currently undergoing a phase II trial in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients with steroid-refractory, gastrointestinal-predominant, acute graft-vs.-host disease. The study, called Heracles, has so far recruited 23 participants from a planned enrollment of 32. Top-line data are due by year-end, Hervé Affagard, CEO of Lyon, France-based Maat Pharma, told BioWorld.

Pan-Cancer Project looks closer, sees more

LONDON – The genomes of 38 different tumor types and the 47 million mutations that fostered their growth are revealed in unprecedented detail in 23 studies published in Nature and other journals on Feb. 6. The work is the culmination of a decade-long project to sequence the complete genomes of 2,600 tumors, creating the basis for investigating multiple aspects of their causes, progression and classification. The Pan-Cancer Project, involving more than 1,300 researchers, across three continents, concludes the cancer genome “is finite and knowable, but enormously complicated.”

Gilead investor sentiment remains flat amid continued focus on next steps

Modest revenue growth and a 2020 outlook that left analysts uninspired about its near-term prospects pushed Gilead Sciences Inc. shares (NASDAQ:GILD) down about 2% to $66.10 by midday, despite growing sales of its HIV medicine, Biktarvy (bictegravir, emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide), and what CEO Daniel O'Day called "a sense of urgency" around further business development. The company, which still had $25.8 billion of cash and equivalents at the end of 2019, "will continue to make investments in our external pipeline, including transformative partnerships such as Galapagos and small to medium-sized bolt-on acquisitions," he said.

Sparks fly at FDA/Margolis public meeting on pharmaceutical quality

A half-day public meeting, titled “Understanding How the Public Perceives and Values Pharmaceutical Quality,” was convened by the Robert J. Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University in cooperation with the FDA. The session included talks by U.S. regulators and other stakeholders. Especially lively were parts of the event in which attendees were allowed to ask questions, and a two-person “reactant panel” of experts provided ideas plus opinions about active-ingredient purity in drugs made in China, India and the U.S.

Also in the news

