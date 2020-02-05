New pilot study of Medtronic’s Symplicity Spyral to test targeted approach

Years after a setback to its clinical program, Medtronic plc’s Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system appears to be firing on all pistons. The Dublin-based company said this week that it will begin enrolling patients in a pilot study to assess the safety and efficacy of the newer-generation device using a targeted procedural approach with fewer radiofrequency ablations. The company is also slated to present data this spring on a pivotal trial evaluating the ability of Symplicity Spyral to control high blood pressure in the absence of antihypertensive medications.

Lumos Diagnostics scoops up $15M in series A to back Febridx test

With an eye toward expanding the reach of its Febridx rapid point-of-care (POC) test, Lumos Diagnostics has seen the closing of a $15 million series A round from Planet Innovation. The funds will back a U.S. FDA pivotal clinical trial, as well as additional development and manufacturing resources for the company’s expanding full-service POC business.

Abbott urges CMS to rethink coverage for ventricular assist devices

Medicare coverage of ventricular assist devices has historically revolved around whether the patient is likely to become a candidate for heart transplant, but Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill., is asking the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to rethink this approach. Abbott said a better approach might be to cover LVADs to include patients who are able recover sufficient myocardial function to be free of the need for device therapy, a paradigm change that is backed by clinical evidence.

Coronavirus: 2019-nCoV ‘somewhere between’ MERS, SARS and flu

The drug screens prompted by the SARS and MERS outbreaks have been useful for quickly identifying drug candidates. But in terms of their epidemiology, “SARS and MERS were different from this coronavirus,” Allison McGeer explained at a Feb. 3 webinar by Evercore ISI. McGeer is professor of laboratory medicine and pathobiology and of public health sciences at the University of Toronto. She has experience with both SARS and seasonal and pandemic influenza, and described 2019-nCov as “somewhere between” other coronaviruses and influenza viruses in its transmission characteristics.

To rein in Rx prices, Congress must do the impossible – seek bipartisan solutions

Touting the efforts his administration already has taken to lower U.S. prescription drug prices, President Donald Trump placed the burden for further action on Congress during his State of the Union address yesterday. “I am calling for bipartisan legislation that achieves the goal of dramatically lowering prescription drug prices,” Trump said. “Get a bill to my desk, and I will sign it into law without delay.” The challenge in his charge was “bipartisan.” Ignoring the president’s stress on that word, House Democrats in the audience immediately began chanting “H.R. 3! H.R. 3!” Passed in the Democratic-controlled House last year on a party-line vote, H.R. 3 mandates direct government take-it-or-leave-it negotiations on specific drug prices, with a cap based on an international index. The Republican-controlled Senate has refused to consider the bill. Meanwhile, the Bipartisan Policy Center today showed a consensus is possible on health care reform, as it rolled out its own holistic recommendations for “disciplining” drug and other health care costs.

Also in the news

