BioWorld - Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Abbott urges CMS to rethink coverage for ventricular assist devices

February 5, 2020
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
Medicare coverage of ventricular assist devices assumes the patient is either in end-stage heart failure or could become a candidate for transplant, but that approach may soon change. Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill., has asked that Medicare coverage assume the patient can recover myocardial function, a paradigm shift that is backed by clinical evidence.
BioWorld MedTech U.S. Cardiovascular CMS

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe