Lumos Diagnostics scoops up $15M in series A to back Febridx test

February 5, 2020
By Liz Hollis
With an eye toward expanding the reach of its Febridx rapid point-of-care (POC) test, Lumos Diagnostics has seen the closing of a $15 million series A round from Australia’s Planet Innovation. The funds will back a U.S. FDA pivotal clinical trial, as well as additional development and manufacturing resources for the company’s expanding full-service POC business.
