How good is good? Roche’s risdiplam offers marginal improvement in pivotal SMA study

DUBLIN – Shares in PTC Therapeutics Inc. dropped as much as 13% during premarket trading Thursday on eagerly awaited 12-month data for its oral spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) drug, risdiplam, which is licensed to Genentech. Although patients with type 2 or type 3 SMA demonstrated statistically significant improvements in motor function, the level of that improvement evidently disappointed some investors. Shares in Genentech’s parent, Roche Holding AG, were also slightly off during trading Thursday, although to a much lesser extent – less than 1%. PTC’s stock also made up most of its losses. But the data, while marginally positive, do not look like a home run.

Tonix halts enrollment for its phase III in PTSD

An interim analysis of the phase III study of TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) for treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) compelled Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. to halt enrollment in the clinical trial. Based on an analysis of the half of the enrolled patients, the independent data monitoring committee recommended stopping the trial for futility, saying the drug is unlikely to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of overall change from baseline in the severity of PTSD symptoms. Tonix intends to study those who are enrolled until the trial’s end and report top-line data in the second quarter of 2020. Tonix’s stock (NASDAQ:TNXP) struggled mightily at midday, dropping 44%.

DSMB drops good news on Lineage for phase I/IIa testing dry AMD therapy

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares (NYSE:LCTX) were trading midday at $1.23, up 15 cents or 13%, on an update from the ongoing phase I/IIa study of Opregen, the company’s retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy, for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Based on promising preliminary results from the experiment, which uses Lineage’s thaw-and-inject formulation of the drug with a subretinal delivery system devised by Stevenage, U.K.-based Gyroscope Therapeutics Ltd., Lineage has been informed by the study’s independent data safety monitoring board that the protocol-mandated treatment stagger can be removed. Lineage, of Carlsbad, Calif., is opening two new trial sites to boost patient enrollment and broaden surgical experience among dry AMD experts.

New MS data put Sanofi on track to start late-stage testing of Principia-sourced drug

Sanofi SA said an investigational Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor it licensed from Principia Biopharma Inc. in 2017 significantly reduced disease activity associated with multiple sclerosis as measured by magnetic resonance imaging, meeting the trial's primary endpoint. The drug, SAR-442168, was well-tolerated with no new safety findings, Sanofi said. Next up are four phase III trials designed to investigate the drug's effects on MS relapse rates, disability progression and underlying CNS damage. Having already earned $40 million up front and $55 million of a possible $765 million in milestone payments from Sanofi for the asset, Principia next has an option to co-fund the phase III trials in return for additional potential gains. Principia’s shares (NASDAQ:PRNB) climbed 11.5% by midday to $67.44.

Azafaros closes $28M series A for dual-acting enzyme inhibitors in lysosomal storage disease

DUBLIN – Azafaros BV raised €25 million (US$27.5 million) to develop orally available azasugar drugs with potential application to multiple lysosomal storage diseases. The company, based in Leiden, the Netherlands, is taking forward a series of dual-acting compounds, developed at the University of Leiden, which can simultaneously bring about substrate reduction in the lysosome and rebalance glycolipid metabolism in the cytoplasm.

Coronavirus outbreak pushes Chinese biotech stocks higher despite market downturn

BEIJING – Share prices of Chinese biotechs that partner with Gilead Science Inc. have surged in China this week, after the U.S. firm’s remdesivir was identified as the most promising drug candidate to treat 2019-nCoV. Companies that manufacture drugs recommended by Chinese authorities also outperformed even as stock markets in China plunged 8% as the week opened.

Also in the news

