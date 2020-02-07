BioWorld - Friday, February 7, 2020

Aria CV wins breakthrough designation for PAH system

February 6, 2020
By Liz Hollis
Aria CV Inc., which focuses on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), has won a breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA for the Aria CV pulmonary hypertension (PH) system. The implanted Aria CV PH system aims to restore the benefits of a healthy, elastic pulmonary artery, which in turn reduces cardiac workload and enhances blood flow.
