Aria CV wins breakthrough designation for PAH system

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Aria CV Inc., which focuses on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), has won a breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA for the Aria CV pulmonary hypertension (PH) system. The implanted Aria CV PH system aims to restore the benefits of a healthy, elastic pulmonary artery, which in turn reduces cardiac workload and enhances blood flow.