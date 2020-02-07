Biotime streamlined as Lineage came, thaw, conquered in dry AMD cell therapy

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. CEO Brian Culley told BioWorld that “people had wondered why [enrollment] was slow” in the company’s dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) phase I/IIa trial – it was for safety reasons – and concerns about the pace were alleviated after an independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) decreed that the study’s protocol-mandated treatment stagger can be removed.