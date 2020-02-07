Biotime streamlined as Lineage came, thaw, conquered in dry AMD cell therapy

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. CEO Brian Culley told BioWorld that “people had wondered why [enrollment] was slow” in the company’s dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) phase I/IIa trial – it was for safety reasons – and concerns about the pace were alleviated after an independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) decreed that the study’s protocol-mandated treatment stagger can be removed.