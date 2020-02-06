Today's news in brief

Appointments and advancements for Feb. 6, 2020
New hires and promotions in the med-tech industry, including: Angiodynamics, Apertiva, Procept Biorobotics, Sonendo, Syntactx.
Med-tech firms raising money in public or private financings, including: Connectyx Technologies, Lunaphore Technologies, Pentixapharm, Rewalk Robotics.
Other news to note for Feb. 6, 2020
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Bgi, Bioventrix, Curetis, Fibroline, Gatt Technologies, MGI Tech, Nano-X Imaging, Quaphaco, Smith & Nephew, USArad Holdings.
Regulatory actions for Feb. 6, 2020
Regulatory snapshots, including global submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Aria CV, Atlantic Therapeutics, In2bones, Life Spine.
Regulatory front for Feb. 6, 2020
The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting medical devices and technologies, including: Curewave Lasers.