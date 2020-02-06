BioWorld - Friday, February 7, 2020

Today's news in brief

February 6, 2020
No Comments

Appointments and advancements for Feb. 6, 2020

New hires and promotions in the med-tech industry, including: Angiodynamics, Apertiva, Procept Biorobotics, Sonendo, Syntactx.

Financings for Feb. 6, 2020

Med-tech firms raising money in public or private financings, including: Connectyx Technologies, Lunaphore Technologies, Pentixapharm, Rewalk Robotics.

Other news to note for Feb. 6, 2020

Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Bgi, Bioventrix, Curetis, Fibroline, Gatt Technologies, MGI Tech, Nano-X Imaging, Quaphaco, Smith & Nephew, USArad Holdings.

Regulatory actions for Feb. 6, 2020

Regulatory snapshots, including global submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Aria CV, Atlantic Therapeutics, In2bones, Life Spine.

Regulatory front for Feb. 6, 2020

The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting medical devices and technologies, including: Curewave Lasers.

BioWorld MedTech
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe