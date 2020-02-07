Endpoint attained with Fintepla in LGS phase III, Zogenix still dinged by Street

Emeryville, Calif.-based Zogenix Inc. shares (NASDAQ:ZGNX) took a hit, trading midday at $34.93, down $17.69, or 33%, despite positive top-line results from its global phase III study with Fintepla (fenfluramine oral solution) in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS). The trial met its primary objective of demonstrating that the drug at a dose of 0.7 mg/kg/day was superior to placebo in reducing the frequency of drop seizures in LGS, based on the change between baseline and the titration and maintenance treatment period (p=0.0012). Investors apparently wanted more from the compound, known to have serotonergic effects while targeting the sigma-1 receptor.

Collegium to acquire U.S. rights to Nucynta from Assertio

A little more than two years after first licensing U.S. commercial rights to the Nucynta (tapentadol) pain drug franchise from Depomed Inc., specialty pharma Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is acquiring those rights from Depomed successor Assertio Therapeutics Inc. for $375 million in cash, less royalties paid to Assertio in 2020. Collegium will continue to pay Nucynta's originator, Grunenthal GmbH, a flat 14% royalty on net sales of the drug, but will no longer be required to pay a supplemental royalty on sales greater than $180 million. Patents on the franchise begin to expire in mid-June 2025, with the potential for a six-month pediatric extension. Collegium shares (NASDAQ:COLL) rose 19.2% to $24.23 by midday.

Newco news: Sonoma to develop regulatory T-cell therapies with its $40M series A

Privately held Sonoma Biotherapeutics Inc. plans to take its newly raised $40 million series A financing to develop regulatory T-cell therapies to control inflammatory responses in autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and multiple sclerosis. It also plans to take on degenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Alzheimer’s. More than 50 million people live with a form of autoimmune or degenerative disease. The South San Francisco-based company’s investors include Lyell Immunopharma, Arch Venture Partners, Milky Way Ventures and 8VC.

Coronavirus outbreak in China sparks fears of disruption for global drug supplies

BEIJING – China’s partial shutdown caused by the 2019-nCoV coronavirus outbreak has sparked global fears of a disrupted supply chain of active pharmaceutical ingredients, as the country is a major exporter. Drugs that many depend on, such as ibuprofen and acarbose, could be affected.

Hong Kong researchers create fastest coronavirus diagnostic test so far

HONG KONG – A team of researchers at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) claim to have invented the world’s fastest portable 2019-nCoV diagnostic device. From sampling to testing, the device is apparently able to detect the novel coronavirus in just 40 minutes. In comparison, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology that is currently in use can take between 1.5 to 3 hours.

Also in the news

