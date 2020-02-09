Phase III clinical trials: January 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Therapeutic area data reported by biopharma companies on phase III trials in January 2020, including: Abbvie, Astrazeneca, Beigene, Biofrontera, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono, Erytech, Evolus, Incyte, Innovent, Isofol Medical, Kala, Kyowa Kirin, Lipidor, Merck, Nucana, Orion, Rafael, Roche, Sellas Life Sciences, VBL, Verastem.