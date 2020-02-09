BioWorld - Sunday, February 9, 2020

Phase III clinical trials: January 2020

February 7, 2020
No Comments
Therapeutic area data reported by biopharma companies on phase III trials in January 2020, including: Abbvie, Astrazeneca, Beigene, Biofrontera, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono, Erytech, Evolus, Incyte, Innovent, Isofol Medical, Kala, Kyowa Kirin, Lipidor, Merck, Nucana, Orion, Rafael, Roche, Sellas Life Sciences, VBL, Verastem.
