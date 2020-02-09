Newco news

Sonoma to develop regulatory T-cell therapies with its $40M series A

Privately held Sonoma Biotherapeutics Inc. plans to take its newly raised $40 million series A financing to develop regulatory T-cell therapies to control inflammatory responses in autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and multiple sclerosis. It also plans to take on degenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Alzheimer’s.