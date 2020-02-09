Nanospectra launches pivotal trial of Aurolase therapy

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Houston-based Nanospectra Biosciences Inc. has kicked off a pivotal U.S. study of its Aurolase therapy in the targeted destruction of prostate tumors using nanomedicine technology. The IDE study, with an estimated completion date of December 2022, will support a de novo 510(k) submission to the U.S. FDA. The first two patients were treated at the University of Michigan, which also participated in the first-in-human pilot study of Aurolase.