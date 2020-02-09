BioWorld - Sunday, February 9, 2020

Nanospectra launches pivotal trial of Aurolase therapy

February 7, 2020
By Meg Bryant
No Comments
Houston-based Nanospectra Biosciences Inc. has kicked off a pivotal U.S. study of its Aurolase therapy in the targeted destruction of prostate tumors using nanomedicine technology. The IDE study, with an estimated completion date of December 2022, will support a de novo 510(k) submission to the U.S. FDA. The first two patients were treated at the University of Michigan, which also participated in the first-in-human pilot study of Aurolase.
BioWorld MedTech U.S. Cancer Clinical

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe