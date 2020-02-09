BioWorld - Sunday, February 9, 2020

Collegium to acquire U.S. rights to Nucynta from Assertio for $375M

February 7, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
A little more than two years after first licensing U.S. commercial rights to the Nucynta (tapentadol) pain drug franchise from Depomed Inc., specialty pharma Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is acquiring those rights from Depomed successor Assertio Therapeutics Inc. for $375 million in cash,  less royalties paid to Assertio in 2020. The deal, which includes both extended-release (ER) and immediate-release formulations of the drug, is expected to close by Feb. 14. It will be financed with $325 million in committed debt financing.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Neurology/Psychiatric

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe