Patient selection rules the day in study of TAVR at centers with SAVR

The advent of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) changed the framework for dealing with aortic valve stenosis, but some clinicians might argue there was a corresponding and inappropriate rush away from surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR). A new study suggests that TAVR outcomes are improved in centers that also offer SAVR, and two leading cardiologists say this is because the ability to offer both procedures means that patients are routed to the procedure that is most appropriate for them.