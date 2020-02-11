Carmat wins OK from the FDA for its U.S. clinical feasibility study

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
PARIS – Carmat SA, from Vélizy-Villacoublay, France, has obtained full FDA approval for its investigational device exemption application (IDE). The company is now able to initiate a U.S. early feasibility study (EFS) of its total artificial heart. “This full approval to initiate a U.S. study confirms the FDA’s confidence in our ability to conduct a feasibility study of the first bio-prosthetic artificial heart in the United States,” Stéphane Piat, CEO of Carmat, told BioWorld.