Carmat wins OK from the FDA for its U.S. clinical feasibility study

PARIS – Carmat SA, from Vélizy-Villacoublay, France, has obtained full FDA approval for its investigational device exemption application (IDE). The company is now able to initiate a U.S. early feasibility study (EFS) of its total artificial heart. “This full approval to initiate a U.S. study confirms the FDA’s confidence in our ability to conduct a feasibility study of the first bio-prosthetic artificial heart in the United States,” Stéphane Piat, CEO of Carmat, told BioWorld.