Irish startup Atlantic goes OTC in the U.S. with wearable treatment for urinary incontinence

The FDA has granted over-the-counter (OTC) clearance to the first noninvasive wearable to treat stress urinary incontinence. The device, known as Innovo, uses electrical stimulation to strengthen pelvic floor muscles and is integrated into fitted shorts. It was already available by physician prescription in the U.S. since an FDA clearance in early 2019.