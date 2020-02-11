BioWorld - Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Irish startup Atlantic goes OTC in the U.S. with wearable treatment for urinary incontinence

February 10, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
No Comments
The FDA has granted over-the-counter (OTC) clearance to the first noninvasive wearable to treat stress urinary incontinence. The device, known as Innovo, uses electrical stimulation to strengthen pelvic floor muscles and is integrated into fitted shorts. It was already available by physician prescription in the U.S. since an FDA clearance in early 2019.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Urology FDA Wearable

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe