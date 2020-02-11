Anxious balance: Biohaven’s troriluzole misses its primary endpoint while rimegepant could be a blockbuster

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Top-line results from Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co.’s phase III trial of troriluzole against placebo in treating generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) failed to hit its primary endpoint, prompting the company CEO to say the poor results support halting development plans for the glutamate modulator as a monotherapy in GAD.