BioWorld - Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Roche, Lilly drugs fail to slow decline in early onset AD

February 10, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
A high-profile test of two experimental medicines in people with autosomal dominant Alzheimer’s disease (ADAD), a rare inherited form of the disease, found that neither drug significantly slowed rates of cognitive decline vs. placebo, the primary endpoint. Both Roche Holding AG's gantenerumab and Eli Lilly and Co.'s solanezumab target amyloid beta and remain in late-stage tests for broader populations of people with more common forms of AD.
BioWorld Clinical Drugs Neurology/Psychiatric

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe