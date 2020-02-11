Roche, Lilly drugs fail to slow decline in early onset AD

A high-profile test of two experimental medicines in people with autosomal dominant Alzheimer’s disease (ADAD), a rare inherited form of the disease, found that neither drug significantly slowed rates of cognitive decline vs. placebo, the primary endpoint. Both Roche Holding AG's gantenerumab and Eli Lilly and Co.'s solanezumab target amyloid beta and remain in late-stage tests for broader populations of people with more common forms of AD.