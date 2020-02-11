Budget draft for 2021 eyes NIH cuts along with 10% hit to HHS funding

In a budget proposal sure to spark opposition, the Trump administration has proposed to provide the National Institutes of Health with only $38 billion in fiscal 2021, several billion dollars short of the agency’s funding for the current fiscal year. The proposal also calls for funding of less than $95 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services, a 10% reduction in funding that includes an adjustment for drug pricing proposals and a $5 million cut to FDA monies for the 21st Century Cures Act.