Logicbio shares sink as FDA hold delays plans to launch phase I/II trial

Pediatric gene editing specialist Logicbio Therapeutics Inc. has revealed an FDA clinical hold on a planned phase I/II trial of its lead candidate, LB-001, an investigational therapy for rare inherited metabolic disorder methylmalonic acidemia (MMA). The regulator wants "resolution of certain clinical and nonclinical questions," the company said, but further details remained unclear Feb. 11 as it awaited delivery of the questions in writing.
