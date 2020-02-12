BioWorld - Wednesday, February 12, 2020

MITA urges FDA to make numerous technical changes to performance draft for MRI coils

February 11, 2020
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The Dec. 9, 2019, FDA draft guidance spelling out performance criteria for magnetic resonance coils seemed to take up a relatively simple matter, but industry’s response suggested otherwise. The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) recommended that the agency undertake nearly two dozen changes to the draft, including a change to the title to indicate that the scope of the guidance is limited to receive-only MRI coils.
BioWorld MedTech Diagnostics U.S. Imaging Regulatory FDA

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe