Bedside MRI system receives green light from the FDA

Guilford, Conn.-based Hyperfine Research Inc. has received the U.S. FDA’s nod for a bedside magnetic resonance imaging system and is eyeing this summer for shipments. The portable system can be wheeled directly to the patient’s bedside and plugs into a standard electrical wall outlet. In addition, it is controlled via a wireless tablet, such as an Apple Ipad.

New coronavirus could prove an expensive distraction for life sciences

The latest mutation to the coronavirus (COVID-19) has sparked a reaction by many national governments, but the expense associated with rapid development of vaccines and diagnostics is considerable. Ron Klain, who served as the Obama administration’s coordinator for the response to the Ebola virus, said during an Aspen Institute seminar that drugmakers took a hit in their efforts to develop a vaccine for the Ebola virus, and thus there is a need to de-risk these and other development efforts in the private sector.

Australia ramps up efforts to fight coronavirus with genetic sequence in hand

PERTH, Australia – As of Feb. 12, Australia’s Department of Health confirmed 15 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Australia (five in Queensland, four in New South Wales, four in Victoria and two in South Australia). Of the confirmed 15 cases, five people have recovered and the others are in stable condition. Meanwhile, the University of Queensland is gearing up to use its recently developed rapid response technology to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus that could be available in as little as six months. And scientists from the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne have successfully grown the Wuhan coronavirus form a patient sample, which will provide international laboratories with crucial information.

Phone apps not apt at cancerous skin lesion detection and monitoring

LONDON – Consumer smartphone apps that use image processing algorithms to assess and monitor potentially cancerous skin lesions have not been properly tested in clinical trials and cannot be relied on to produce accurate results, according to a systematic review of published studies. Across the studies covered in the review, different apps gave conflicting advice for the same lesions, and app recommendations frequently were at odds with histopathology results or clinical assessments. Some apps were unable to identify any cases of melanoma. “The apps aren’t very good, there are a lot of false positives,” said Jon Deeks, professor of Biostatistics at Birmingham University and co-author of the review published in the British Medical Journal on Feb. 11, 2020.

AI: What’s hype, what’s not

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Is artificial intelligence (AI) ready for prime time in health care? What’s hype and what’s real? That’s the question that was posed to an expert panel at MD&M West. “Do we have a need for AI? Is it solving a problem? Absolutely,” said Abdul Halabi, director of heath care at Nvidia Corp. To illustrate his point, he ticked off a set of statistics: four seconds to read an imaging scan, 5% error rate, 115 radiologists in Zimbabwe, a country of over 14 million people. “The question is, is it working … and how do we quickly bring it in a productive way to the world. Today’s infrastructure, in terms of medical devices or systems … is not suitable.”

Also in the news

