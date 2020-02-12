Colombia expands price caps: 2,487 drugs now have price regulation

BOGOTA, Colombia – As part of an effort to further control drug costs, Colombia set price caps on 770 drugs in late January. The move takes the total of price-regulated drugs in the Latin American country to 2,487. The new caps on drug prices apply to a broad range of products from generics to biosimilars and to biologics such as ranibizumab, trastuzumab, vedolizumab, secukinumab and pembrolizumab, among dozens of others.