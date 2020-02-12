Colombia expands price caps: 2,487 drugs now have price regulation

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BOGOTA, Colombia – As part of an effort to further control drug costs, Colombia set price caps on 770 drugs in late January. The move takes the total of price-regulated drugs in the Latin American country to 2,487. The new caps on drug prices apply to a broad range of products from generics to biosimilars and to biologics such as ranibizumab, trastuzumab, vedolizumab, secukinumab and pembrolizumab, among dozens of others.