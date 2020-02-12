Hoth touts preliminary data on lupus skin disease candidate

New York-based Hoth Therapeutics Inc. said preliminary preclinical data on a topical nanoparticle formulation of the endocannabinoid anandamide it licensed from Zylö Therapeutics Inc. represents "a positive step toward underlining the transformative potential" of the early stage therapy for the skin disease cutaneous lupus erythematous (CLE). Developed in partnership with Zylö, it's using that company's extended-release Z-pods technology to both sustain the drug's duration of effect and, at least in mice, significantly improve lesion scores.