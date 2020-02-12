BioWorld - Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Newco news

Pinning hopes on autophagy, Pinpoint raises $1M

February 12, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Christian Peters, CEO of the newly launched and privately held Pinpoint Therapeutics Inc., said he has a relatively unusual pedigree that allows him a unique perspective in drug development. That combination of working in academia and in the corporate sphere has given him a more well-rounded view than most.
BioWorld Cancer Newco news

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe