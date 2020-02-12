BioWorld - Wednesday, February 12, 2020

BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for Feb. 12, 2020

February 12, 2020
By Holland Johnson
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: Using bone’s natural electricity to promote regeneration; Puregraft reports successful phase IIa trial results for KO; Bioventus updates U.S. label for Exogen ultrasound bone healing system; Injectable drug for faster healing of bone fractures prepares for clinical trials (Novosteo).
