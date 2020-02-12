BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for Feb. 12, 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: Using bone’s natural electricity to promote regeneration; Puregraft reports successful phase IIa trial results for KO; Bioventus updates U.S. label for Exogen ultrasound bone healing system; Injectable drug for faster healing of bone fractures prepares for clinical trials (Novosteo).