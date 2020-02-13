Roaring out of IPO gate, cancer-focused Revolution reaps $238M

Revolution Medicines Inc. priced its upsized IPO, selling 14 million shares at $17 each, for proceeds of $238 million. Shares (NASDAQ:RVMD) were trading midday at $31.46, an 85% jump. With an emphasis in oncology, Revolution is pursuing the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to 2.1 million more shares. J.P. Morgan, Cowen, SVB Leerink and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint book-running managers in the deal.

Azar: Grassley-Wyden bill leaves ‘plenty of room’ for profits, innovation

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar was peppered with questions about the Trump administration’s budget proposal for fiscal 2021 in a Feb. 13 Senate hearing. However, another theme that resonated was Senate legislation addressing drug prices. Azar said the bill’s proposal to limit price increases to those suggested by inflation do not constitute price caps, and that the bill “leaves plenty of room” for both ample profit margins and innovation in drug development.

Sanifit seeks benefit in pivotal trial for rare calcification disorder

Spain's Sanifit Laboratoris SL, a company developing treatments for calcification disorders, said the first patient has successfully been dosed in a phase III trial of its lead asset, SNF-472, for the treatment of the rare and sometimes deadly cardiovascular calcium accumulation disease calciphylaxis. The pivotal trial, Sanifit's first, could lead to U.S. and European registration filings in 2022 if successful, CEO and co-founder Joan Perelló told BioWorld.

Clover produces subunit vaccine candidate S-Trimer for coronavirus

BEIJING – Chinese biotech companies are focusing on fighting the novel coronavirus, now named as COVID-19 by the WHO, after the country’s government called for all possible assistance. With its Trimer-Tag technology, Chengdu-based Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is among the first to reveal production of a vaccine candidate against COVID-19. The trimeric Spike-protein subunit vaccine candidate was produced via a mammalian cell expression system. Clover’s team used the newly obtained trimeric Spike-protein, referred to as S-Trimer, to detect antigen-specific antibody in sera from patients who had recovered from the coronavirus. “S-Trimer is the first COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the world that can successfully be recognized by cross-reactive antibodies produced by patients previously infected with COVID-19,” Joshua Liang, Clover’s chief strategy officer, told BioWorld.

Newco news: With a $2M SBIR grant, Eumentis launches

Eumentis Therapeutics Inc. plans to use its $2 million Small Business Innovation Research grant to fund IND-enabling studies for EM-036, a nitro-aminoadamantane N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist to treat Alzheimer's disease and autism spectrum disorders. The company is also eyeing a phase I to begin late this year or early next. Founder Mark Tepper, most recently of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., is prepping to hire a chief medical officer but until then it’s just him and the scientific founders at the helm. EM-036 is a second-generation analogue of memantine, the standard of care for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s. It’s also in preclinical development for treating several CNS diseases.

