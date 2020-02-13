Medtronic acquisition aims to increase precision, predictability in robotic surgery

Dublin-based Medtronic plc has scooped up privately held Digital Surgery, which focuses on surgical artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and digital education and training. Terms were not disclosed. Medtronic plans to integrate the company’s AI technology into its robotic platform and across its portfolio. Digital Surgery will remain in London, under the aegis of Medtronic’s minimally invasive therapies group.

Cloudcath scoops up $12M to back at-home peritoneal dialysis monitoring

San Francisco-based startup Cloudcath has raised a $12 million series A round to support commercialization of its first product that enables remote, real-time monitoring for at-home peritoneal dialysis patients. The expectation is that the notifications it offers to health care providers will enable earlier intervention to avoid complications, including infection. The Cloudcath system is pending U.S. FDA clearance.

Azar: Grassley-Wyden bill leaves ‘plenty of room’ for profits, innovation

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar was peppered with questions about the Trump administration’s budget proposal for fiscal 2021 in a Feb. 13 Senate hearing. However, another theme that resonated was Senate legislation addressing drug prices. Azar said the bill’s proposal to limit price increases to those suggested by inflation do not constitute price caps, and that the bill “leaves plenty of room” for both ample profit margins and innovation in drug development.

Experts make case for agile-lean product development

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Most medical device manufacturers follow a traditional, linear, task-driven approach for product development. Switching to a knowledge-driven approach, called agile-lean, may yield better results. That was the takeaway from a talk at MD&M West led by Roger Tang, senior vice president for science, systems and engineering at Triple Ring Technologies Inc., and Aaron Joseph, principal at Sunstone Pilot Inc.

Argentina ramps up production of face masks as Chinese demand surges

BOGOTA, Colombia – Medical supply manufacturers in Argentina have seen a surge in demand for their products from China, which is reaching out globally for the goods it needs to deal with the outbreak of COVID-19. “By mid-January, there was a surge in demand for face masks from our regular clients. We had an unexpected surge and then … the day after, news of [COVID-1] broke,” Olga Torres, sales and marketing manager at Pademed, of Lanús, Argentina, told BioWorld.

Also in the news

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

