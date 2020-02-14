BioWorld - Friday, February 14, 2020
Newco news

With a $2M SBIR grant, Eumentis launches to target Alzheimer’s, autism spectrum disorders

February 13, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
Mark Tepper, the founder of newly launched Eumentis Therapeutics Inc., plans to use the company’s recent $2 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to fund IND-enabling studies for EM-036, a nitro-aminoadamantane N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist to treat Alzheimer's disease and autism spectrum disorders.
