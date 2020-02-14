With a $2M SBIR grant, Eumentis launches to target Alzheimer’s, autism spectrum disorders

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Mark Tepper, the founder of newly launched Eumentis Therapeutics Inc., plans to use the company’s recent $2 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to fund IND-enabling studies for EM-036, a nitro-aminoadamantane N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist to treat Alzheimer's disease and autism spectrum disorders.