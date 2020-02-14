BioWorld - Friday, February 14, 2020

Cloudcath raises $12M to back at-home peritoneal dialysis monitoring

February 13, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
San Francisco-based startup Cloudcath has raised a $12 million series A round to support commercialization of its first product that enables remote, real-time monitoring for at-home peritoneal dialysis patients. The expectation is that the notifications it offers to health care providers will enable earlier intervention to avoid complications, including infection. The Cloudcath system is pending U.S. FDA clearance.
