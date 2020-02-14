BioWorld - Friday, February 14, 2020

South Korea’s VCs invested a record high $930M in bio and medical ventures last year

February 14, 2020
By Jihyun Kim
HONG KONG – South Korea’s venture capital investment in the biopharma and medical sector set a new record in 2019. According to Korea Venture Capital Association (KVCA), local VC firms invested ₩1.1 trillion (US$930 million) over a total of 299 bio and medical ventures last year, representing 25.8% of the total VC investment executed in 2019.
