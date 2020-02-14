Bully gene thesis at door as Crysvita dances in the round for Ultragenyx

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line win in January with DTX-301 gene therapy in ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency seemed to presage even better things to come later this year, and analysts more recently hailed fourth-quarter earnings that showed satisfying progress with Crysvita (burosumab).