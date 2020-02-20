Advamed questions EPA methodology for risk associated with ethylene oxide

The response from industry regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) draft rule for ethylene oxide (EtO) varied considerably, but the Advanced Medical Technology Association (Advamed) argued a fundamental methodological point in its comments to the docket. Advamed’s Ruey Dempsey said the EPA approach to determining safe levels of EtO relies on “a single epidemiological study,” an approach Dempsey said has drawn fire from the National Academies of Science.