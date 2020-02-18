Bellerophon shares blast off with new Inopulse data

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), rescued from potential delisting by a recent reverse stock split, shot 158% higher by midday as new data from a small phase II study showed its inhaled nitric oxide delivery system, Inopulse, delivered significant improvements in blood flow for people with pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary fibrosis. The intrapatient dose-escalation study found increased benefit for a 45-mcg/kg IBW/hr dose, and further cemented the company's rationale for soon proceeding with a pivotal phase III trial.

AAAS 2020: Living brain tissue provides new insights into neuroscience research

SEATTLE – Applying single cell transcriptomics to brain tissue from living donors is laying bare the vast differences between the human brain and the mouse brain, calling into question the use of animal models in psychiatric drug discovery.

AAAS 2020: Progress in Human Cell Atlas unveiling underlying mechanisms of disease

SEATTLE – As it enters its third year, the Human Cell Atlas project has mapped 100 million of 100 billion cells, and by comparing gene expression profiles of normal and aberrant cells and building networks of cellular interactions, is leading to breakthroughs in understanding of disease at a molecular level.

Aurora Science raises investment finance for early stage projects

DUBLIN – Meda AB’s acquisition in 2014 of the veteran Italian specialty pharma firm Rottapharm generated a €1.975 billion (US$2.1 billion) payday for the latter firm’s owners, the Rovati family. A small fraction of that amount is now being recycled into a new investment initiative, Aurora Science, which is a three-way partnership among Monza-based Rottapharm Biotech Srl (the R&D arm of the company that was not part of the Meda transaction), the Milan-based specialty pharma Italfarmaco SpA and Aurora-TT Srl, a Milan-based commercial technology transfer company.

Biopharmas developing cancer drugs whipsaw into 2020

Entering the new year on a high note, posting a 22.5% gain for the year, the BioWorld Cancer index took a beating in January, dropping almost 9%. However, the index has already recovered those gains, and then some, so far this month, pushing 10.6% higher driven by impressive performances of index members Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Aduro Biotech Inc.

Coronavirus puts clinical trials on hold in China, may delay regulatory approvals as well

BEIJING – Clinical trials that are based in China have been put on hold as the country concentrates on its fight against COVID-19. To curb the spread of the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 72,000 people and killed nearly 2,000, China has imposed travel and transport restrictions, making trips difficult or even impossible for patients and physicians.

Newco news: Kaipharm secures $4.2M in series A funding for drug-induced transcriptome database

HONG KONG – South Korea’s AI-based biotech venture, Kaipharm Co. Ltd. has secured ₩5 billion (US$4.22 million) in series A funding. Founded in 2018, the firm has attracted a total of ₩7 billion in investments. Kaipharm will generate a reference dataset of 2,000 drugs (KMAP_2K) using next-generation sequencing (NGS). The dataset will include all the FDA-approved drugs to date. Korean institutional investors including KB Investment Co. Ltd., E& Venture Partners Co. Ltd., Kolon Investment Inc., Ulmus Investment Co. Ltd., P&I Investment Co. Ltd., Kingo Investment Partners Co. Ltd. and Innopolis Partners LLC participated in the funding.

Newco news: Medicinal cannabis company Zelira raises nearly AU$5 million as it gears up for commercialization

PERTH, Australia – With a capital raise of $AU4.58 million (US$3.07 million) under its belt, Zelira Therapeutics Ltd. will be better positioned to launch multiple medicinal cannabis products that are currently in late-stage clinical trials and expected to launch later this year. ASX-listed Zelda Therapeutics merged with U.S.-based Ilera Therapeutics in December 2019 to create Zelira, a global integrated biotech focused on clinical development of cannabis medical products that will be clinically validated.

