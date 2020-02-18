Biopharmas developing cancer drugs whipsaw into 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The BioWorld Cancer index, which includes 21 representative companies developing therapies targeting various cancers, entered the new year on a high note, after posting a 22.5% gain for the year. Unfortunately, the group hit a speed bump and the index took a beating in January, dropping almost 9% as a result.