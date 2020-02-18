Kaipharm secures $4.2M in series A funding for drug-induced transcriptome database

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – South Korea’s AI-based biotech venture, Kaipharm Co. Ltd. has secured ?5 billion (US$4.22 million) in series A funding. Founded in 2018, the firm has attracted a total of ?7 billion in investments. Kaipharm will generate a reference dataset of 2,000 drugs (KMAP_2K) using next-generation sequencing (NGS). The dataset will include all the FDA-approved drugs to date.