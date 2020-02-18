BioWorld - Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Kaipharm secures $4.2M in series A funding for drug-induced transcriptome database

February 18, 2020
By Jihyun Kim
HONG KONG – South Korea’s AI-based biotech venture, Kaipharm Co. Ltd. has secured ?5 billion (US$4.22 million) in series A funding. Founded in 2018, the firm has attracted a total of ?7 billion in investments. Kaipharm will generate a reference dataset of 2,000 drugs (KMAP_2K) using next-generation sequencing (NGS). The dataset will include all the FDA-approved drugs to date.
