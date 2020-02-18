Sutter Health sees promise with Ferrum's AI quality platform in preventing medical errors

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Ferrum Health Inc., of San Francisco, is looking to prevent medical errors with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). That caught the eye of Sutter Health, a not-for-profit health care network in Northern California. To that end, the two have unveiled the debut of Ferrum's AI-powered platform as the system to deliver more consistent care to patients.