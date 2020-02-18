BioWorld - Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Sutter Health sees promise with Ferrum's AI quality platform in preventing medical errors

February 18, 2020
By Liz Hollis
No Comments
Ferrum Health Inc., of San Francisco, is looking to prevent medical errors with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). That caught the eye of Sutter Health, a not-for-profit health care network in Northern California. To that end, the two have unveiled the debut of Ferrum's AI-powered platform as the system to deliver more consistent care to patients.
Artificial intelligence BioWorld MedTech Cancer Imaging Digital health

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe